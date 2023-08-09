Air Jordan 6 Low “PSG” Unveiled

One of the more underrated models out there right now is the Air Jordan 6 Low. Overall, this is a great shoe that contains the best parts of the Jordan 6, with all of the best parts of a low-top. Sure, this may not be everyone’s first choice as far as sneakers are concerned. However, it is still a good enough shoe that Jumpman has been pumping out new colorways for it. Additionally, it has even gotten its own golf model, which is pretty cool if you ask us.

With about five months to go in 2023, Jordan Brand is looking to maximize its time. A lot of great releases have been planned over the next few months. There are a whole host of silhouettes that will be represented here. Although, perhaps one of the more interesting is this Air Jordan 6 Low “PSG” collab. Of course, PSG stands for Paris Saint-Germain which is one of the most iconic soccer teams in France. They have been partnered with Jumpman for a while, and they are back for more.

Read More: Best Air Jordan 1 Low Colorways Available On Stadium Goods Right Now

“PSG” Air Jordan 6 Low

Image via Nike

Firstly, this sneaker opens up with a dark grey suede base. Secondly, we get some gorgeous beige overlays that move the neutral motif forward. From there, we get a grey midsole with some white speckles placed throughout. There are hints of orange as well, with an icy blue outsole to bring the whole sneaker together.

More Photos

In a report from Sneaker Bar Detroit, it was revealed that these would be released sometime during the Holiday season. However, an official release date has not been made available. What’s more, is that this shoe is going to sell for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 “Frozen Moments” Gets Official Images

[Via]