Air Jordan 4 “Frozen Moments” Gets Official Images

One of Michael Jordan’s best sneakers would have to be the Air Jordan 4. For a lot of people, this is a top-five Jordan model. Although it may not be the best, it has definitely earned its place in sneaker history. There have been so many iconic colorways at this point, and that probably will not change anytime soon. If you are someone who likes straight and to-the-point sneakers, these are a must-have. Although their on-court utility has diminished, they are still great for wearing with a nice outfit.

Throughout 2023, there has been a whole slew of phenomenal Air Jordan 4 offerings. Many of them have already come out. However, there are plenty more on the horizon. Fans are excited to see these offerings in person, and we’re sure Jumpman is excited to launch them. Below, you can now find the official images for a new AJ4 called “Frozen Moments.” As it turns out, this new offering will be a women’s exclusive.

“Frozen Moments” Air Jordan 4

Firstly, you can see that the shoe has a mixture of leather and suede here. However, the vast majority of the shoe is covered in different shades of grey. The flashiest part of the sneaker is the sides where the laces are held in place. These elements are actually created with a nice silver glow that fans will enjoy quite a bit. Overall, this is a very pleasant colorway, and it is one that is perfect for the Winter season.

This shoe is now set to drop on August 26th for a price of $225 USD, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit. As previously stated, this is a women’s exclusive, although we imagine some extended sizing will be available here. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

