Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 is a highly popular sneaker model from the Jordan Brand, known for its classic design and widespread appeal. Originally released in 1989, it quickly became a favorite among basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The shoe’s distinctive features, like the visible Air cushioning in the heel and supportive ankle straps, contributed to its reputation as a top-performing basketball shoe. The Air Jordan 4’s design reflects the creative vision of legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who introduced mesh panels on the upper for improved breathability.

Its simple yet stylish appearance makes it a versatile option for various outfits and occasions. Over the years, the Air Jordan 4 has seen numerous colorways and special editions, each garnering significant attention from fans and collectors. Beyond the basketball court, the Air Jordan 4 has become a cultural icon, frequently spotted in the world of hip-hop and streetwear fashion. Its enduring popularity and timeless design have solidified its status as one of the most cherished and sought-after sneakers in the Jordan Brand lineup.

“Red Cement” Air Jordan 4

This pair of Jordan 4’s features a black, red, and white rubber sole with a black and white midsole. “Red Cement’ is featured just above the midsole, on the wing flaps, and on the heel. The sneaker follows the popular “Black Cement” colorway with a red twist. White leather with white netting constructs the uppers. The sneaker features red and black accents all over, maintaining consistency throughout. Jordan Branding is found on the tongue and on the heel. Overall, this pair will definitely be a big hit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” will be released on September 9th. Also, the sneakers will get a retail price of $210 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

