Nike Dunk Low “Smoke Gum” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its simple yet stylish design. With a low-cut silhouette, it offers a comfortable fit and easy movement for various activities. The shoe features a classic look that has stood the test of time, making it a timeless choice for sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. The Dunk Low has been released in various colorways, allowing individuals to express their unique style. Its versatility and iconic design has made it a staple in sneaker culture, continuing to be a sought-after choice for fashion-forward individuals.

Whether you’re hitting the streets or hanging out with friends, the Nike Dunk Low delivers a blend of fashion and functionality that has made it an enduring classic in the sneaker world. Moreover, the Nike Dunk Low’s enduring popularity has led to numerous special editions and collaborations with influential artists and brands, further elevating its status in the sneaker community. As a result, the Dunk Low has become a canvas for creativity and expression, attracting collectors and enthusiasts alike.

“Smoke Gum” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers, as named, feature a gum sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers feature a white leather base with smoke-grey leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh is also gray and flows seamlessly with the rest of the sneakers. The mesh tongue is white and features gray Nike branding. Also, the heels feature NIKE in gray stitching. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a clean colorway and the gum sole seems to be a fan-favorite.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Smoke Gum” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

