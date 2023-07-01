Nike Dunk Low x Kyler Murray “Be 1 of One” Coming Soon

Kyler Murray has a sneaker.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Dunk Low x Kyler Murray “Be 1 of One” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its simplicity and versatility. With a classic design and clean lines, it easily complements various outfits. The Dunk Low’s straightforward appeal has made it a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Its comfortable fit and durable construction ensures it can withstand everyday use. Whether on or off the court, the Nike Dunk Low remains a timeless and stylish choice for many.

Kyler Murray is a talented NFL quarterback known for his impressive skills on the field. As a dynamic player, he exhibits speed, agility, and accuracy in his throws. Murray’s athleticism and versatility make him a force to be reckoned with during games. He has gained recognition for his ability to make plays happen, both passing and running the ball. With his determination and talent, Kyler Murray continues to be a rising star in the football world. Now, he’s got a sneaker collaboration with the biggest brand in the world.

Read More: Nike LeBron NXXT Gen “Wolf Grey” Coming Soon

“Be 1 of One” Kyler Murray x Nike Dunk Low

Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a translucent light sole with a sail midsole. The upper features a base of olive leather with quilted overlays, giving the sneakers a homely feel. The Nike Swoosh shines in pink, while a smaller Swoosh in dark blue adorns the toebox. The sneakers also feature green Nike branding on the heel and tongue. “Be 1 of One” is featured on the inside of the tongue and Kyler Murray branding is on the insoles.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low x Kyler Murray “Be 1 of One” is releasing at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Be 1 of One
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 5 Low “Dongdan” Official Release Date

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.