Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have not been having the best season. Last year, the team went on a massive unbeaten streak before they were eventually humbled later in the season. Subsequently, they were destroyed by the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

Since then, Murray and the Cardinals have been out of sorts. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn’t seem to be cutting it right now, and there is this sense that he could be fired in the offseason. Overall, this is not what the Cardinals were hoping for coming into this season.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray Injured

Last night, things went from bad to worse for the team as Kyler Murray went down with an injury in the first quarter. As you can see in the clip below, he was running the ball when he planted his leg and bent it the wrong way. Subsequently, Murray went down and was carted off the field.

Prayers up to Kyler Murray with what appears to be a non-contact injury on this play 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TMqdNJ7QhP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2022

Today, Murray got some horrible news. According to Ian Rapoport, he has officially torn his ACL, which means he needs surgery. Consequently, the quarterback is now done for the season. The Cardinals will have to use their backup QB, and overall, their chances of making the playoffs are gone.

#AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray tore his ACL last night, the MRI confirmed today. His season is over. pic.twitter.com/Dd3IniVIga — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2022

For Cardinals fans, this has been a disastrous season in every respect. It seemed like they had the ability to build on last year, but that has not been the case so far. Needless to say, it is time to go back to the drawing board. Whether or not that includes Kliff Kingsbury, still remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the football world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this situation, down below.

[Via]