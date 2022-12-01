Kyler Murray is a quarterback who has been subjected to a ton of criticism over the years. From the handling of his Cardinals contract to some of his contract stipulations, it’s clear that Murray has some maturing to do. Consequently, there are some players who don’t respect him.

This was made evident in a recent All Things Covered episode which is hosted by Vikings cornerback, Patrick Peterson. While speaking on the podcast, Peterson was less than complimentary about Murray. In fact, the cornerback said, “Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray.”

Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chargers defeated the Cardinals 25-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray Reacts

As one can imagine, Murray wasn’t exactly thrilled with Peterson’s comments. In fact, it seems like the two have a bit of a relationship, as Murray took to Twitter with a response. Overall, Murray thinks that Peterson should have kept this private. They each have one another’s number, and Murray would have preferred a direct reach out.

“This isn’t true,” Murray wrote. “You on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow…”

This isn’t true…you on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow… https://t.co/MFqbMKh3la — Kyler Murray (@K1) December 1, 2022

Subsequently, fans took Murray’s side as there was a picture circulating of Peterson and Murray dapping each other up. There is this sense that Peterson was showing fake love at the time, which is always going to be called out. No matter what, this will likely serve as motivation for the remainder of the season.

Unfortunately, this has proven to be a bad season for the Cardinals. They are currently sitting at a record of 4-8, and their playoff chances are gone. Hopefully, Murray and the team can get back on track, next season.

