The Air Jordan 4 is back, and we’ve got a rumored release date this time. The Jordan 4 is a timeless sneaker that has been able to create huge popularity among sneaker fans and basketball fans. The sneaker introduced innovative features, including visible Air cushioning in the heel and a support wing on the lateral side. Over the years, the Jordan 4 has seen numerous colorways and collaborations, solidifying its status as a sought-after sneaker in the world of footwear. Also, we will continue to see new colorways of this iconic sneaker in the future.

The Bred colorway, short for “Black and Red,” is one of the most iconic color schemes in sneaker history. Originating with the Jordan 1, the Bred combination gained popularity and was adopted by other models, including the Jordan 4. The Bred colorway features a black upper complemented by red accents, creating a striking contrast that exudes power. Now, we are getting a “Bred Reimagined” colorway in the Jordan 4. It will be interesting to see if this new colorway gains as much traction as the original colorway did.

“Bred Reimagined” Air Jordan 4

As always, thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram for providing these photos and information. The “Bred Reimagined” colorway is not too distant from the iconic Bred colorway, but there are some subtle differences. Instead of being covered in suede, the shoe will have a premium leather upper. Furthermore, the back heel of the shoe will have the iconic Nike Air logo. This sneaker will definitely get sneakerheads interested and we should see more “Reimagined” sneakers in the future.

@zsneakerheadz reports that this shoe is now going to drop on February 17th. Also, we can expect this pair to have a retail price of $215 when it drops. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

