Air Jordan 3 “Off Noir” Gets New Exclusive Photos

The Air Jordan 3 is a highly popular sneaker known for its iconic design and comfortable fit. Originally released in 1988, it quickly gained recognition and became a cultural phenomenon. The shoe features a mid-top silhouette and visible Air cushioning in the sole, a signature element that sets it apart. The Air Jordan 3’s timeless style and versatile colorways make it a sought-after choice among sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Overall, Jordan Brand has released numerous iterations and collaborations, keeping the shoe fresh and appealing to sneaker fans worldwide.

Its enduring popularity and continuous presence in the market solidify its position as a staple in many sneaker collections. The 3’s significance in sneaker culture and basketball history makes it a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans. As part of the brand’s legacy, the Air Jordan 3 continues to carry on the tradition of excellence and remains a timeless classic in the world of sneakers. Now the Air Jordan 3 is getting a new colorway, “Off Noir,” and we have new photos of the sneakers.

“Off Noir” Air Jordan 3

As always, thanks to @prvt.selection for the photos of this pair. The sneakers showcase a gray, grooved rubber sole with a sail-colored midsole. Elephant print lines the toebox and heel, as is customary with the Air Jordan 3. Also, the upper is constructed of black leather with perforations near the laces for breathability. Black Jordan branding is found on the tongue and heel, keeping the theme consistent. Overall, these sneakers boast a clean and minimal design, making them a fan favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Off Noir” is going to drop on December 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

