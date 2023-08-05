Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen x Titan “Titan Hoops Fair” Drop Date

The Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen is back in a collaboration with Titan 22.

The Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen is a popular sneaker known for its performance-oriented design and comfortable fit. It is part of the LeBron James signature line, showcasing Nike’s collaboration with the basketball superstar. The shoe features Zoom Air cushioning in the sole, providing responsiveness and support on the court. With its versatile colorways and modern style, the Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen appeals to both athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. Titan 22, on the other hand, is a well-known sneaker retailer based in the Philippines.

Nike collaborated with Titan 22 to create a special edition of this LeBron signature basketball sneaker, offering a unique and exclusive version of the shoe. This collaboration highlights the sneaker’s popularity and its impact on sneaker culture worldwide. With its enduring appeal and continuous presence in the market, the Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen remains a sought-after choice for those seeking a blend of performance and style in their footwear. As part of Nike’s signature line, the NXXT Gen continues to showcase the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality, making it a beloved and enduring sneaker among fans and athletes alike.

“Titan Hoops Fair” Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen

Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen
Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

This basketball sneaker collaboration is a cutting-edge basketball shoe that features branding from both LeBron and Titan. Designed with input from LeBron James, this model combines performance and style. Also, it features responsive Zoom Air cushioning for comfortable impact protection on the court. The sneaker features an almost all-yellow upper with accents of blue on the Nike Swoosh, heel, and tongue. The sneaker also features a smaller red Swoosh and a LeBron logo on the heel. Perfect for athletes or casual players, this sneaker will raise your game while making a fashion statement.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen X Titan will release on August 13th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Titan Hoops Fair
Image via Nike
Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen
Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

