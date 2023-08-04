LeBron James Seen Vibing At Brent Faiyaz Concert

Brent Faiyaz has spent the last decade quietly building a name for himself in the R&B scene. His 2022 album, Wasteland peaked at #2 on the Billboard Album 200. Furthermore, since 2021, he has collabed with Drake, Marshmello, Meek Mill, Alicia Keys, and Don Toliver. His most recent single, “Fell In Love” featuring Marshmello, did not chart in the US. However, it did reach #96 on the Canadian charts. Similarly, “Bus Stop”, the Don Toliver track that Faiyaz featured on, did not chart on the main Billboard chart, but did peak at #38 on the R&B chart.

Furthermore, Faiyaz appears to have a very famous fan. NBA legend LeBron James was spotted at Faiyaz’s recent concert in Toronto, vibing hard and singing along to the R&B up-and-comer. The Lakers veteran was dressed casually in green shorts and a grey-blue button-up. James is a massive music fan and it appears that even up-and-comers like Faiyaz are on the radar of the man often seen in the company of megastars.

Read More: LeBron’s teammate vibes get positive review from Dwight Howard

LeBron Spotted At Brent Faiyaz Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Of course, it’s nice to see LeBron out and about following the scary events that befell his family last month. LeBron’s son Bronny continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest in mid-July. While Bronny spent less than a week in the hospital, concerns remain about his health going forward and what the incident means for his sports career. Since being discharged from the hospital, LeBron has been seen grabbing dinner with Bronny and sharing a video of Bronny playing the piano at their home. However, Bronny did not appear in the brief video of LeBron at the Brent Faiyaz concert.

Bronny is the second USC basketball player to suffer a cardiac arrest in the past two years. In July 2022, center Vincent Iwuchukwu, the #35 player in the 2022 recruiting class, suffered cardiac arrest. He would eventually return to the Trojans in January and appeared in 14 games. As mentioned, it remains to be seen if and when Bronny will play for the Trojans. This week the team began a tour of Europe without Bronny in tow.

[via]