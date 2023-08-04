Delonte West Denies LeBron James Rumor

Former NBA player Delonte West has dismissed rumors that he slept with the mother of LeBron James. “I ain’t never sleep with nobody’s momma. I slept with my son’s momma but that’s about it,” West said on the Instagram of “Coach Slim”. Coach Slim posted the video on August 2 with a lengthy caption to go with it. “I Ran Into The Humble, Former NBA Star #delontewest off the late, and I got him out the way for the love I have for people with mental illness 💯👑🤲🏾🙌🏾🏁 But the one thing that I had to ask him, was; DID YOU FUCK @kingjames #mother and that’s with all do respect to you and yours #lebronjames But This Is One Of The Biggest Rumors In NBA History💯.”

The caption continued. “Because Why Let A Rumor Plague A Man’s Character, When You Can Help A Man With True Talent, That Is Down Bad. I Believe This Man’s Word; Mainly Because He Lost Everything, And Still Haven’t Taken Pride In Laying With Your Mother. Word Of Advice; You Should Slap The Messenger Of Bad News. Because If You Believe In Only One Persons Word, And Never Allowed The Accused To Face The Accuser, YOU DEAD WRONG 💯👑🏁,” Slim wrote. West, who last played in the NBA in 2012, has made headlines in recently years for a number of panhandling arrests.

Read More: Rudy Gobert Has Bizzare, NSFW Reaction To Making First-Ever Three-Pointer

Are We Really Asking Delonte West If He Slept With Gloria James?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Slim (@coachslimofficial)

Contrary to what Slim says, this is not one of the “biggest rumors in NBA history.” In 2010, sports blogger Terez Owens published a rumor he had been told by a “source”. ”My uncle is the general contractor at the Q and has been for the last seven years. He’s good friends with a lot of guys at the Q, including some of the bigger boys in the organization. And he knows Dan Gilbert personally. My uncle has been told that Delonte has been having interactions with Gloria James (LeBron’s mom) for some time now. Somehow LeBron found out before Game Four and it destroyed their chemistry and divided the team. I am not making this up, I wish it wasn’t true but it happened.”

At the time, West and LeBron played on the Cavaliers together. That season, the Cavs fell in the second round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics. LeBron would make “The Decision” later that year. He headed to Miami to form the Big Three with Chris Bosch and Dwyane Wade. This rumor was largely ignored or co-opted as a meme and never been seriously considered outside anyone with severe conspiracy theory brain. But I guess, 13 years later, we now know that Delonte West didn’t sleep with LeBron’s mom, Gloria.

[via]