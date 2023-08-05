Drake Gives Hilarious Backhanded Compliment To Fan Wearing Yeezys

The It’s All a Blur Tour has already been very memorable. After starting nearly a month after it was supposed to, Drake’s had phones and bras thrown at him while also having fans face-plant at his guest stars. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats are training on his personal court. In short, it’s a very exciting time to be Drake. And that’s not getting into how he reignited his beef with Anna Wintour during his Boston shows. Fans spotted a giant, unflattering hologram of Wintour’s head multiple times during the concert.

Meanwhile, off the stage, Drake has tried to hook Bobbi Althoff up with his boy Smiley. He has also linked up with Kiyan Anthony and made some bizarre comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo while in Milwaukee. It feels like a tour stop doesn’t go by without Drake pulling at least one headline. Granted, a lot of them about the bras that have been thrown onto the stage but regardless. Well now Drake is giving his fans some fashion advice.

Drake Roasts A Fan’s Yeezys

At a recent concert performance, Drake gave a backhanded compliment to a fan near the stage. “You look great bro. Even though you’re wearing Yeezys, you look great.” Of course, Drake is referring to the shoe line developed by the now-infamous Kanye West. After a long legal battle following Adidas’ very public divorce from West after his slew of antisemitic comments towards the end of 2022. Despite the fallout, the brand remains immensely popular. Adidas made their recently made their first restock of Yeezys since the incident, making nearly $350 million worth of the shoes.

Meanwhile, Birdman has been making some bold claims about Drake. “So you know with Nicki and Drake, that s**t about $15-20million a show,” Birdman stated. “Big facts. A lot of [money on the table]. $4-5million a show. We’ve been offered about $4-5million a show. That’s without Drake and Nicki,” Birdman said about a Young Money reunion. The It’s All a Blur tour is currently on its way to a four-show stretch in Inglewood. Overall, the tour runs until the start of October.

