Drake Links Up With Kiyan Anthony At MSG Tour Stop

The It’s All a Blur Tour has already been very memorable. After starting nearly a month after it was supposed to, Drake’s had phones and bras thrown at him while also having fans face-plant at his guest stars. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats are training on his personal court. In short, it’s a very exciting time to be Drake. And that’s not getting into how he reignited his beef with Anna Wintour during his Boston shows. Fans spotted a giant, unflattering hologram of Wintour’s head multiple times during the concert.

On top of all that, a fan who threw their bra on stage in New York has joined Playboy‘s OnlyFans competitor. And if that wasn’t enough, Drake has had plenty of special guests and run into plenty of famous faces while on the tour. Now, New York seems like the perfect place for the rich and famous to pop up. But Drake managed to find an unexpected basketball connection in the crowd at a concert at Madison Square Garden.

Drake Grabs A Photo With Kiyan Anthony

While walking through the crowd at Madison Square Garden, Drake spotted a familiar face. The Toronto rapper bounded over to embrace and greet Kiyan Anthony, the son of recently-retired NBA star Carmelo Anthony. Kiyan is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025. He is ranked #45 by 247 Sports and #52 by ESPN. He currently has a wealth of collegiate offers, including his father’s alma mater Syracuse. The pair also grabbed a photo together. Carmelo Anthony revealed post-retirement that he had intended to retire earlier, but that his son encouraged him to keep playing.

The Anthony family is well-connected within the world of hip-hop. Jadakiss refers to Melo as “his little brother” and recently honored him at an Air Jordan event in Puerto Rico. Drake is set to close out July with shows in DC and Philadelphia as the tour continues. The It’s All a Blur tour runs until October 5, with the final show currently scheduled for Columbus, Ohio.

