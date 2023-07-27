Stephen A. Smith Gives Bizarre Recation To Bra-Throwing Drake Fan Joining Playboy

On July 21, Veronica Correia went anonymously viral for throwing her 36G bra on stage during a Drake concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. “Locate this woman immediately,” Drake hilariously told his team after inspecting the bra and seeing the labeled size. A few days later, Corr posted to her Instagram page with the reveal that she had been accepted into Playboy‘s Centerfold program.

With the exception of one missed deadline in 1955, Playboy was a monthly publication between December 1953 and December 2016. However, circulation had cratered in the 2000s, falling to as low as 210,000. As a result, the magazine moved to a quarterly publication in 2017 and ceased its physical run in 2021. In December of that year, they also launched Centerfold – a subscription platform they hoped would rival OnlyFans. The draw was that women could apply to become “Playboy Bunnies” and post pay-per-view on the site. However, Centerfold has struggled to earn a market share and compete with the likes of OnlyFans and Fansly.

Read More: Shaq dunks on Stephen A. Smith for having “little arms”

Stephen A. Smith Gives Bizarre Take On Drake’s Bra Incident

Stephen A. Smith responded to the news with a bizarre little rant on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “Playboy gave her a new contract,” Smith began. “Because she exposed her titties on a weekday afternoon. Now ladies and gentlemen, can we stop faulting men for this? He was minding his business on stage, fully clothed, spitting his lyrics. He didn’t ask for that. But these women were taking off bras and panties – evidently, their breasts weren’t the only things they were exposing in public. But men are at fault for noticing? I’d like you to consider that please.”

There is just so much wrong with what Smith said about the situation. Firstly, Playboy didn’t give Corr a contract. She was invited to apply for their pay-per-view site. Secondly, she threw a bra on stage. She didn’t expose her breasts (or ass) to Drake. Thirdly, who is blaming Drake? Who are these people putting “men at fault for noticing”? It feels like Smith, who recently thirsted over Vanessa Hudgens live on the show, wanted to go on a little rant about modesty. Unfortunately, that came at the expense of literally any journalistic integrity or fact-checking.

[via]