Drake is finally touring. After initially delaying the tour from June 16 to June 29, the tour was unexpectedly pushed back another week. The tour was originally meant to begin in Memphis but actually began in Chicago on July 5. No formal explanation was given as to why the tour kept being delayed. Drake seemingly ignored the delay, declaring that he had 21 Savage’s back if anyone tried to beef with the rapper.

Regardless, the tour is now very much underway. Drake has linked up with Chance The Rapper while in Chicago. Furthermore, he hilariously reacted to a bra being thrown onto stage while in Chicago. While weird, it definitely beat the phone that was thrown at him during the tour’s opening night. Now, people are being bamboozled by a prominent part of Drake’s set design.

No, Drake Doesn’t Have A Hologram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

As part of the show, Drake appears to interact with and perform alongside a younger version of himself. Many people assumed that this was some sort of hologram, primarily based on the uncanny resemblance they held to a young Drake. However, people should have realized that maybe it was not a hologram when it handed a physical book. Holograms are not able to create hard light constructs, at least in the year 2023. Furthermore, many people pointed out that if it was a hologram, it really looked nothing like a young Drake. “We watched Degrassi bffr Drake 😂,” noted one person on social media.

However, it was later revealed that it was in fact just some guy and not a hologram. Imagine being a real boy and you go viral for being Drake’s hologram 😂. A win is a win, but still…😂,” wrote one person on Instagram. “If you actually thought that was a hologram handing him a book… ain’t no lights on 😑,” chided another. Follow all the latest entertainment news here at HotNewHipHop.

