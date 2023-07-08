To catch you up on the Lena the Plug “drama”, the OnlyFans creator did her first scene with a male performer other than her husband. Lena’s husband, No Jumper founder Adam “Adam 22” Grandmaison, has explicitly said he was fine and encouraging of this scene. Furthermore, this is an incredibly common part of the on-camera sex work industry. Some couples only film exclusively with each other, other couples will work with external performers. Again, this is very common and very normal if you know literally anything about how the porn industry works.

Except, because we live in a puritanical hellscape that intrinsically hates sex workers, people got super weird about this. People were “clowning” on Grandmaison for, if I have this right, supporting his wife’s career choices. Despite Grandmaison’s defiance, the internet continued to mock him for consensually supporting his wife’s work. He also went as far as to explain the situation to Kai Cenat. Many called him a “simp” as well as attempted to shame him for being a “beta male”. However, Lena has now spoken out, defending and supporting her husband.

Lena Shuns “Simp” Label For Husband

Lena defended her husband when approached by TMZ. “I do think [the hate] is undeserved. Everyone deserves to do what makes them happy. Plus there’s way weirder sexual stuff going on in the world. Plus, we’re in the industry so.” She continued to hold firm when asked if she thought it was unfair to call Grandmaison a simp. “I have had 200 threesomes with him with women so, is that a simp? Like, someone who has given all this sexual experience with a woman but then I fuck one guy and that’s a big deal? The double standard’s insane.”

At this point, what else is there left to say about this topic? Adam and Lena made a consensual business decision to explore a new avenue for her content. While Lena admits that Adam was initially uncomfortable with the idea of her doing a solo scene with another man, it’s clear that they worked through that together and are now in a place where he is comfortable letting her explore that professionally. “I saw the video of my wife getting plowed and I thought it was pretty hot!” Grandmaison said in a tweet earlier this week. The demonization of sex work continues to be so prevalent in the United States. A lot of that is fuelled by heteronormative ideals about relationships. But at the end of the day, its no one’s business but Lena and Adam’s how they go about their relationship.

