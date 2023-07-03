Adam 22 has proven to be a controversial figure in the hip-hop world. Overall, he is the man behind No Jumper. Although the brand started out with ties to the BMX world, it eventually became about the underground hip-hop scene. For instance, Adam got to interview the likes of XXXTentacion before he really blew up. Moreover, Adam has an extensive catalog of interviews with some of the biggest artists in the entire world. As of late, however, the No Jumper brand has delved deep into politics, and fans haven’t been too enthralled about it.

Additionally, Adam 22 became the subject of a whole lot of scrutiny over the last few days. Overall, this is due to the fact that his wife Lena The Plug decided to do a sextape with someone else. Lena has been an OnlyFans creator for quite some time. Typically, she only does stuff with other women and Adam himself. However, her decision to film with another man has led to a whole lot of debauchery on social media. After a few days to think about the situation, Adam decided to respond.

Adam 22 Speaks

“It’s officially been a week since I let my wife do a porn with another guy,” Adam 22 began. “I felt a little jealous at first but overall it wasn’t that big a deal. She’s watched me sleep with hundreds of girls and it’s never affected our relationship. Sleeping with that gentleman has been amazing for both her career and our business @plugtalkshow! […] Kinda weird how calling me a cuck is supposed to offend me. I saw the video of my wife getting plowed and I thought it was pretty hot! If that makes me a cuck, so be it!”

Overall, this has been some incredibly online discourse. Adam and Lena have had their entire relationship play out online, so it should come as no surprise that there is some scrutiny here. Either way, they both seem happy, and there is nothing fans will say that can change that, at least for now. Let us know what you think of this drama, down below.

