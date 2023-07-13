adam 22
- PoliticsAdam22 Compares Kendrick Lamar To Donald Trump With Their "Cult" FanbasesAdam22 thinks Kendrick Lamar's fans refuse to find fault in anything he does.ByCole Blake2.9K Views
- MusicWack 100 Thinks It's Possible Drake & UMG Are Really In Cahoots Amid LawsuitWack 100 proposes Drake and the record label working together in a master plan.ByBryson "Boom" Paul9.6K Views
- GossipCelina Powell Reveals Why She Regrets Not Sleeping With OJ SimpsonCelina Powell is an interesting character.ByAlexander Cole4.0K Views
- MusicWack 100 Continues To Deny Accusing Drake Of Sending Kendrick Lamar A Cease And DesistWack 100 is sticking to his story.ByCaroline Fisher1.9K Views
- Pop CultureLena The Plug Teases Collab with Adam22's "Search History" in Wild Instagram UploadInfluencer News: Lena The Plug teases a bold collab with Kait Trujillo, hinting at a spicy venture with Adam22's 'search history'.ByAxl Banks10.6K Views
- GossipCrip Mac Roasts Adam22 For Not Inviting Him To Party With Blueface"Can't nobody take my fame from me," Crip Mac declared.ByCaroline Fisher1229 Views
- SportsDillon Danis Returns To Trolling Logan Paul And Nina Agdal, References Adam22 And Lena The Plug's New Reality ShowDanis remarked that the next season of the show would see men competing to sleep with Agdal.ByBen Mock999 Views
- Pop CultureAdam22 & Lena The Plug Tease Threesome With Teacher Fired For OnlyFans"This teacher’s switching subjects," the couple announced.ByCaroline Fisher53.6K Views
- GossipCrip Mac Blasts Adam 22 For Mentioning Him During Sidney Starr Interview"Quit playing with my name," Crip Mac warned Adam 22.ByCaroline Fisher3.7K Views
- MusicAdam22 Says Blueface Claims To Have Hooked Up With Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez ShootingAdam22 says Blueface claims Megan Thee Stallion performed oral sex on him. ByCole Blake5.7K Views
- MusicAdam 22 Claims He Saw Drake's Nudes: "The Man's Got A Missile On Him"According to Adam 22, Drake's packing.ByCaroline Fisher7.9K Views
- Pop CultureAdam 22 Roasts Joe Budden Over Unreleased Tasha K InterviewAccording to Adam 22, Joe Budden's fans are "losing interest."ByCaroline Fisher2.4K Views
- MusicAdam 22 Asks Rooga About Lil Durk BeefRooga kept things professional when answering the podcast host's question.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.4K Views