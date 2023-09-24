Adam 22 Roasts Joe Budden Over Unreleased Tasha K Interview

Recently, Adam 22 hopped online with a few harsh words for Joe Budden. According to the No Jumper host, Budden sat down with internet personality Tasha K for an interview, but ultimately decided not to post it. Adam 22 claims that he did this out of fear of Cardi B and her husband, who the YouTuber has famously beefed with in the past. Cardi sued Tasha K for defamation in 2019, alleging that she tried to damage her reputation. The rapper won the case, and as a result, Tasha K owes her $4 million.

Tasha K shared her thoughts on Budden choosing not the post their interview during a recent Instagram Live, claiming that he's "all bark and no bite." She said she regrets ever doing the interview in the first place, claiming that she should have just done one with Adam 22. Her No Jumper episode went live yesterday.

Adam 22 Claims Joe Budden's Fans Are "Losing Interest"

It appears as though the host agrees with her, claiming that his failure to "keep it real" will eventually cost him his audience. "I got the podcast game on my back right now," Adam 22 begins. "Joe Budden had Tasha K come all the way out to Jersey to do a multiple hour interview. She was happy about it when I seen her, and he's not dropping it. He's scared to death of Cardi B, he's scared to death of Offset. He don't want to have another run-in in the mall."

"What kind of sh*t is that? That's not why I got in the podcast game. I didn't get in the podcast game to be running around acting like a hoe. Hoe Budden, you acting like a hoe. Nobody respects it. Your fans are losing interest because you're not keeping it real." What do you think of Adam 22's recent rant about Joe Budden? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Adam 22, Tasha K, Joe Budden, and more.

