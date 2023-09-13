Cardi B Says Joe Budden’s “Bongos” Criticism Was Personal

Earlier this week, Joe Budden discussed Cardi B's new track alongside Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos." The podcaster made it clear that he's not a fan of the song, and didn't hold back. "The hook is not hookin' for me," he explained. "There's nothin' in it to make it stay, one. And two...this commercialized ratchet has passed, it's ghetto ratchet time. And neither one of them are ghetto ratchet on this song. We need a 'Bodak Yellow' now. This sounds like two women who can't make a song."

He later took to his podcast to clarify that his comments on the collab weren't personal, claiming that he's actually a fan of Cardi's. "Don’t play with me like that because y’all know I f*ck with Cardi," he explained. "But I stand in what I said about the song.” Budden continued, claiming that publicists are responsible for his critique making headlines. "TMZ and along with a number of other outlets and publications did, like y’all always do, post my opinions and put it on the assembly belt," he described.

Read More: Joe Budden Blames Publicists For The Reporting Of His Cardi B “Bongos” Criticism

Cardi B Feels Like Joe Budden Has An "Issue" With Her

Though Budden insists that he doesn't have any personal beef with Cardi, she appears to disagree. In a new clip, she addresses his recent "Bongos" comments, claiming that they go deeper than the song itself. "I just feel like, it's like he has a issue with me," she explains. "And it was beyond the critique of 'Bongos.'" She continues, claiming that he gets defensive when other people diss him, but feels free to go after her.

Despite some critics hating on "Bongos," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion graced the stage of the 2023 VMAs to perform the energetic track recently. As expected, the crowd went wild for the duo, and appear to be loving the new song. Do you think Joe Budden's criticism was too harsh? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Cardi B and Joe Budden.

Read More: Joe Budden Drops Some Harsh Criticism For Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion

[Via]