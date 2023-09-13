Cardi B Reveals Her Mom Inspired Her VMAs Look

Cardi B says that her mother inspired her look for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She shared the original inspiration from her mother in her 20s on her Instagram Story, Wednesday. In the post, she puts a side-by-side of her VMA's performance next to the throwback photo.

"My momma in her 20s vibe," Cardi captioned the post. At the awards ceremony, she and Megan Thee Stallion performed their new single, "Bongos." ”I’ma throw it back like it’s Thursday / I got cake, I’m lit, it’s my birthday," they rapped through the chorus.

Cardi B At The VMAs

US rapper Cardi B performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Cardi is a mother of two in her own right. She shares both daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2, with Offset. Just earlier this week, she shared some advice for new mother Chrisean Rock. “Whenever you start feeling emotional, you might not think it’s postpartum, but it’s postpartum,” she said during an interview with TMZ. “When that happens, go outside, take a breather, go drink some coffee, go eat some lunch on your own. When you’re like a new mom, like the new schedule overwhelms you. So just do something that calms you down.” Check out Cardi's post about using her mother as inspiration below.

Cardi B Shares Inspiration From Her Mother

Cardi's VMAs appearance comes as she's begun teasing her long-awaited sophomore album. During a recent interview with Ebro in the Morning, Cardi confirmed that the project will be dropping in 2024. “You know what? I was indecisive but I was like, you know what? I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon,” she said on the show. “But it’s like I have to watch it because I always feel like somebody watching me — it’s going to come out when it’s going to come out.”

