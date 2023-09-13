Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Go Tropical With Their Performance Of “Bongos” At The VMAs

The MTV VMAs always draw plenty of attention from viewers and last night, of course, a lot of big headlines are being talked about. Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion's conversation is already a hot topic, as well as Taylor Swift racking up more awards for her trophy case. However, another storyline is Cardi B and Megan's "Bongos" performance. This was the first time the electric duo had been able to show off the viral track to a live audience and it did not disappoint.

Firstly, Cardi B made her extravagant entrance on a lowering down from a platform on top of a bright crystal ball. The backdrop of the stage included some fitting palm trees, shirtless men playing the bongos, and background dancers donning blue and green dresses. Cardi and Megan also shared similar outfits creating a cohesive look. Megan did not show up on stage until her verse began and eventually the two reconnected in the middle of all of the fiery dancing.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Perform "Bongos" Live At The VMAs: Watch

There is a running joke going around online of the camera cutting to Taylor Swift and Ice Spice a lot, and sure enough they showed both of them vibing to the tropical performance. Additionally, right at the end of "Bongos," Cardi B's man, Offset was all smiles as he looked on from the crowd. Fans were going absolutely bonkers for the live debut of the song. Next year, there is a good chance this track will go on to rake in quite a few awards.

