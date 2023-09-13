Megan Thee Stallion And Justin Timberlake Squash VMA Beef Rumors With New TikTok

Last night, the VMAs took place causing dozens of the biggest stars in music to gather together in one place. Some of the major events of the night ended up crossing paths together backstage in a video that went viral overnight. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were announced as performers pretty late in the process but you couldn't tell from their exciting display. The pair made the live debut of their new single "Bongos" which came out less than a week ago. Despite the song's relative newness fans in attendance already knew almost every word.

Another surprise came when it was time to hand out one of the first awards of the night. Host Nicki Minaj excitedly announced that a fully re-formed NSYNC was in attendance to give out the prize. Taylor Swift's shocked reaction to seeing the legendary boyband all back together also ended up making the rounds online. That turned out to be pretty fitting, as she was the recipient of the award they announced. But it was another viral clip of NSYNC that had fans really talking.

Megan Thee Stallion And Justin Timberlake Share New Video

A video made the rounds yesterday of Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage that had fans very curious. In the clip, the pair appear to be having some kind of argument backstage during the show last night. But just as soon as the video dropped evidence also came out to disprove the accusations of beef.

To shut the rumors down for good Megan caught up with Justin once again and the pair recorded a video for her TikTok. While the clip itself is pretty routine, its mere existence and the pair's jubilant energy in it seems like proof enough that there are no hard feelings between the two. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake making a TikTok backstage at the VMAs? Let us know in the comment section below.

