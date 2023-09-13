Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake’s Seemingly Heated Exchange Gets An Explanation

Megan Thee Stallion had a big night at the MTV Video Music Awards. Overall, it was the first time that she got to perform the song "Bongos" live. The song is with Cardi B, and the two certainly did a great job with their performance. There was a lot going on here, especially as the two came through with a unique set that speaks to the overall vibe of the song. Regardless of how you may feel about this new single, there is no doubt that it performs well to an audience.

Unfortunately, Megan Thee Stallion was going viral last night for other reasons. In clips that began circulating on Twitter, she could be seen having an animated conversation with Justin Timberlake. Fans immediately made the claim that they had some sort of argument. There was a sense of confusion on social media as fans couldn't believe what might be occurring. However, some well-timed community notes eventually revealed what truly happened.

Megan Thee Stallion Was Just Happy

As Variety reports, Meg was simply extremely excited to meet Justin. She has always been a big fan, and she wasn't super stoked about the circumstances in which they were meeting for the first time. “He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said, ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper,'” a source revealed to the publication. “It was very cute.” A second witness followed this up by saying the exact same thing. Needless to say, this was all a total misunderstanding.

It was a big night for Justin Timberlake as well considering he got to reunite with NSYNC for a performance. This brought forth a ton of late 90s and early 2000s nostalgia. If you are a fan of his, then last night's performance definitely serves as a must-watch. Let us know what you thought of the VMAs, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

