Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Bring The “Bongos” To Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist This Week

Summer might be over, but by no means does that mean that new music releases are slowing down in hip-hop. Moreover, our Fire Emoji playlist update this week covers a lot, from massive mainstream returns to low-key but always welcome hits. To start things off, how could we not mention Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's comeback hit, "Bongos"? It's quite the stylistic shift for the two femcees sonically, taking more rhythmic cues from dembow and Latin genres than hip-hop instrumentation. To keep up the girl power, Latto and Sexyy Red revitalized one of the year's best hard-hitting trap bangers with their remix of Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants."

Next, our Fire Emoji playlist contains a highlight from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's latest EP, B4 BOA. "Did Me Wrong" is a soulful yet nonetheless energetic cut that hints towards what the New York MC will do with his next full-length project. As far as other singles, Peezy, Money Man, and Larry June teamed up for the gritty and haunting "Fashion Week," showing off confident verses and flows. For a lyricist as recently acclaimed and often abstract as Mr. "Good Job Larry" himself, seeing this change of pace is a refreshing experience.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Meanwhile, Tee Grizzley achieved a similar switch-up with the track "IDGAF," which leaves his heavy and impactful bars to the side. Sure, they're still in there, but with Chris Brown and Mariah the Scientist as features, it's a pretty sultry and genre-blending R&B and trap song. In fact, there's a similar melodic and trunk-knocking appeal to Chris Patrick's Fire Emoji contribution, "LOCK IT UP." As an MC, he's just as prone to firing off fast flows as he is to belt his vocals and craft catchy refrains.

Finally, Killer Mike was kind enough to grace us with a loosie from his recent excellent album MICHAEL, titled "MAYNARD VIGNETTE" and featuring T.I., JID, and Jacquees. It's an incredible reunion between all artists, and one that's heartfelt and impressive. To end things off, Rob49, Jay Rock, Ray Ray McCloud, Melvin Ingram, and J300 crafted another hype posse cut on "Primetime" off the new Madden NFL EP CROWD CONTROL. Check out the full Fire Emoji playlist above and stay up to date on HNHH for more great hip-hop each week.

