Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Bring The “Bongos” To Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist This Week

Other hot tracks this week came from Larry June, Sexyy Red & Latto & Killer Mike; what was your favorite release of the week?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Bring The “Bongos” To Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist This Week

Summer might be over, but by no means does that mean that new music releases are slowing down in hip-hop. Moreover, our Fire Emoji playlist update this week covers a lot, from massive mainstream returns to low-key but always welcome hits. To start things off, how could we not mention Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's comeback hit, "Bongos"? It's quite the stylistic shift for the two femcees sonically, taking more rhythmic cues from dembow and Latin genres than hip-hop instrumentation. To keep up the girl power, Latto and Sexyy Red revitalized one of the year's best hard-hitting trap bangers with their remix of Young Nudy's "Peaches & Eggplants."

Next, our Fire Emoji playlist contains a highlight from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's latest EP, B4 BOA. "Did Me Wrong" is a soulful yet nonetheless energetic cut that hints towards what the New York MC will do with his next full-length project. As far as other singles, Peezy, Money Man, and Larry June teamed up for the gritty and haunting "Fashion Week," showing off confident verses and flows. For a lyricist as recently acclaimed and often abstract as Mr. "Good Job Larry" himself, seeing this change of pace is a refreshing experience.

Read More: Cardi B’s Booty Bounces To “Bongos” In Spicy New Video, New Yorker Carries Megan Thee Stallion In BTS Pics

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Meanwhile, Tee Grizzley achieved a similar switch-up with the track "IDGAF," which leaves his heavy and impactful bars to the side. Sure, they're still in there, but with Chris Brown and Mariah the Scientist as features, it's a pretty sultry and genre-blending R&B and trap song. In fact, there's a similar melodic and trunk-knocking appeal to Chris Patrick's Fire Emoji contribution, "LOCK IT UP." As an MC, he's just as prone to firing off fast flows as he is to belt his vocals and craft catchy refrains.

Finally, Killer Mike was kind enough to grace us with a loosie from his recent excellent album MICHAEL, titled "MAYNARD VIGNETTE" and featuring T.I., JID, and Jacquees. It's an incredible reunion between all artists, and one that's heartfelt and impressive. To end things off, Rob49, Jay Rock, Ray Ray McCloud, Melvin Ingram, and J300 crafted another hype posse cut on "Primetime" off the new Madden NFL EP CROWD CONTROL. Check out the full Fire Emoji playlist above and stay up to date on HNHH for more great hip-hop each week.

Read More: Killer Mike Recalls JAY-Z’s Reaction To “Michael”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.