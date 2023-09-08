A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Drops Off 3-Track “B4 BOA” EP

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has returned with three tracks.

BYAlexander Cole
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is someone who has always put on for New York. Ever since he came onto the scene, he has been repping the city and also bringing his friends along for the ride. Overall, he has received a lot of praise from his fans, who are dedicated to following his every move. Even during periods of artistic dormancy, A Boogie is elevated by those who want to see him succeed. In fact, he even got an honor at a recent Hip-Hop 50th event, which shows you he is still very much relevant.

That said, it has been a while since he has dropped new music, and fans have been hoping to hear from him. A Boogie is an artist who tends to make good music for the summer months. Consequently, many were waiting for him to finally provide that, even if the summer is almost over. On Friday, A Boogie delivered for those supporters. Below, you can find a three-track EP simply titled B4 BOA. It is a short and sweet body of work that will keep fans satiated until his next project.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is Keeping It Short

The three tracks here are "Her Birthday," "Booby Trap," and "Did Me Wrong." Overall, these are three songs that showcase the artist's ability to craft solid bars and melodies. They are also three tracks that can easily be placed on a vibes-heavy playlist. If you are an A Boogie fan, then this small project will be well worth your time.

Let us know if you will be listening to this A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie EP, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists. There is still a lot of great music coming out in 2023.

Tracklist:

  1. Her Birthday
  2. Booby Trap
  3. Did Me Wrong

