A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Puts Himself With The Greatest In NY Hip-Hop

Highbridge, New York, NY rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie burst onto the scene in 2016 and was an XXL Freshman in 2017. The class was regarded as “Generation Next” and there are some in that group who have lived up to the hype. Playboi Carti, XXXTentacion, including A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, are all in that conversation. The 27-year-old has made a name for himself with hits such as, “TIMELESS,” “Startender,” and “Drowning.” Furthermore, he dropped Me vs. Myself in December 2022 with a feature list of Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Roddy Ricch, and Tory Lanez.

Recently, A Boogie spoke with Rolling Stone in a quick interview. In it, he spoke on who is in his Mt. Rushmore of New York hip-hop artists. He went with Jay-Z, himself, Cardi B, and 50 Cent. It is a nice blend of modern stars and icons in the birthplace of rap. However, a lot of commenters on the Twitter post certainly had a lot to say about A Boogie.

A Boogie Explains

Some people do not believe that A Boogie deserves to be in this position to speak on this topic. Someone says, “Who even is this?” But, A Boogie explains his reasoning, “Me, Hov, that’s two out the window. Shout out to Cardi B, I would have to say when it comes to me just being a Bronx representative.” Moreover, he throws 50 in at four saying, “Shout out to 50 Cent. I don’t know why I didn’t say him second. I had to say my name second. 50, that’s the big bro for sure.”

It seems he put a lot of his friends in the industry but at the end of the day it his list. Do you agree with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s take on his stance in the New York rap scene? Does his catalog stack up with the artists he mentioned in your opinion? Be sure to tell us your answers to these questions below in the comments section. Additionally, be sure to keep tabs on HNHH for all the latest news around the music world.

