It’s been nearly a year since A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie dropped a new project — but judging by his recent moves, the Bronx emcee is gearing up to bless fans with brand new music. Last week, he teased some unreleased music during a Twitch stream, followed by a studio session link up with Roddy Ricch on Monday (October 3).

Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Fans were hype to see two of the hottest young artists in the game join forces again for another potentially chart topping record. The last time the rappers worked together was back in 2020 for A Boogie’s track “Numbers” which also featured Gunna and London on da Track.

No word on whether the music from the duo’s recent studio session will be featured on Roddy’s project or A Boogie’s. Last month, the 26-year old “Drowning” rapper announced his highly anticipated album entitled Me vs Myself, marking his first full-length studio effort in two years. He took to Twitter to reveal the project’s cover art and release date, sharing, “My album ‘Me vs Myself’ drops 11/4/22.”

My album 'Me vs Myself' drops 11/4/22. pic.twitter.com/lMh2FqgRK6 — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) September 5, 2022

A Boogie opened up to HipHop DX last year about working on the forthcoming project, sharing, “I’m at a part of my career where I’m addicted to what I’m doing. Every part of this step, even if it’s a failure in life, it’s like another journey to where I’m going, and I appreciate this whole process. I’m having so much fun with the process.”

As for Roddy Ricch, he recently received praise for tapping back in to his original sound with the release of his new single “Stop Breathing.” Share your thoughts below.