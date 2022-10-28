A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is slated to release his highly anticipated project Me Vs Myself on Friday (November 4), and he finally blessed fans with the album’s 22-track list and cover art. On Thursday, DJ Akademiks shared the track list with his followers, sparking even more excitement about the Bronx rapper’s new body of work.

The post comes less than a week after A Boogie shared the visual to his latest single Take Shots,” featuring Tory Lanez. The track followed his October 7th release “B.R.O. (Better Ride Out)” alongside Roddy Ricch.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Aside from Roddy and Tory, the upcoming album boasts features from several other artists. However, A Boogie opted to blur out the names.

MVM marks the 26-year old’s first full-length studio effort in two years. Last year, he spoke to Hip Hop Dx about working on the forthcoming project, sharing, “I’m at a part of my career where I’m addicted to what I’m doing. Every part of this step, even if it’s a failure in life, it’s like another journey to where I’m going, and I appreciate this whole process. I’m having so much fun with the process.”

“I’m definitely one of those top guys now,” he added. “I’m not where I want to be yet, but you already know what I’m going for. Number one, and we’re not settling for anything less. I used to settle for less because I never had that goal to look all the way up there, but now that we looking up there, it’s looking scary for a lot of people.”

Stream Me vs Myself when it drops next Friday, November 4.