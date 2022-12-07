Roddy Ricch
- Original ContentRoddy Ricch Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperAs one of the leading rappers out of California of this generation, Roddy Ricch has amassed quite a bit of wealth.By Jake Skudder
- Original ContentRoddy Rich's Biggest Collabs, From Nipsey To DaBabyRoddy Ricch has worked with some pretty big names already in his career. Let's take a look at his biggest collabs.By Brandon Simmons
- SongsGucci Mane Taps Roddy Ricch & Nardo Wick For Single "Pissy"Gucci returns with another banger.By Noah Grant
- MusicGucci Mane To Release "Pissy" Featuring Roddy Ricch And Nardo WickGucci Mane. Roddy Rich, and Nardo Wick team up for new song coming friday.By Madison Murray
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Accused Of Substance AbuseThis can't be good.By James Jones
- MusicRich Homie Quan Apologizes For Calling Out Roddy RicchAfter calling out Roddy for being excluded from DJ Drama's song, Quan is back with an apology.By Erika Marie
- BeefRich Homie Quan Snaps On Roddy Ricch For Removing His Verse From DJ Drama's AlbumRich Homie Quan reportedly featured on DJ Drama's "FMFU" ft. Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Roddy Ricch. By Aron A.
- SongsBlxst & Roddy Ricch's First Collab Will Have You Feeling "Passionate"This New Music Friday, the R&B artist returned with a four-track EP also featuring Larry June, Mustard, and Terrace Martin.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesBlxst Is Back With "Just For Clarity 2" EP Featuring Roddy Ricch, Larry June, And MoreThe 4-track release also includes appearances from Mustard and Terrace Martin.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRoddy Ricch Goes Off On PaparazziThe "Down Below" rapper took exception to the cameraman filming him while out in L.A.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicGunna Released From Jail: Hip-Hop ReactsRoddy Ricch, Kid Cudi, Jacquees, and more celebrate Gunna's release from jail.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRoddy Ricch Hit With Lawsuit Over "The Box": ReportGreg Perry is seeking damages after claiming that Ricch's "The Box" sounds similar to his 1975 song “Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds).” By Jada Ojii