Roddy Ricch's "THE NAVY ALBUM" Appears To Have Been Pushed Back Yet Again

Roddy's comeback project continues to face issues and it's stirring up the conversations around his "falloff" again.

Roddy Ricch's career is a confusing one. The Compton rapper and singer was on a tremendous roll from 2018-2020 with hit after hit and two successful projects. Those are Feed Tha Streets II and Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. However, the narrative quickly changed after following up with LIVE LIFE FAST in 2021. Fans began to say he was washed and losing his spark and even debating if he had completely fallen off. It's been sticking with him for years now, but a recent flurry of singles had fans believing in him again or claiming that he had never missed a beat to begin with.

After some spot features, Roddy Ricch would drop "Survivor's Remorse," a single addressing all of those conversations swirling around him. It was frankly much needed, and it was a great way to drive excitement for his next project, THE NAVY ALBUM. He would go on to announce that it was going to arrive on December 6, 2024. He would then go on to share a West Coast party track "911," which seems to be a loosie at this point. But it kept the fans fed. However, the night before it was supposed to drop, Roddy Ricch would reveal that the new release date for THE NAVY ALBUM would be February 21 of this year.

When Did Roddy Ricch Drop His Last Album?

Folks were let down, but they were a little more okay with the setback. He would share the breathtaking "Lonely Road" with Terrace Martin. So, with this new drop date and two great singles, what could go wrong? Well... apparently... a whole lot. A Reddit thread, along with some fans on X, have discovered that his third studio LP is now dropping on April 25. They unearthed this disappointing update via iTunes with screen shots for proof. Fans were starting to grow suspicious as Roddy has not posted on his IG since December, especially with Feb. 21 coming up. Apple Music has yet to update this, Spotify isn't showing any pre-save link, but Genius has noticed this potentially permanent pushback.

While its not 100 percent clear if this true at the moment, it seems like there's a good chance we will have to wait another two months. Because of this, folks are now debating whether or not Roddy Ricch has truly lost his window of opportunity to prove the doubters wrong. "This dude's career is cooked. Missed his moment," one Reddit user posits. "It’s a real shame because while Live Life Fast may have been a setback for him, I still felt like he had a chance to bounce back. Now that chance seems to be less and less likely," one replies. Some are still holding out hope though too. "This the second time he’s pushed this back; so, I’m really hoping he’s playing his cards right making this album the best way he can." For those wondering his last project was Feed Tha Streets III in 2022.

