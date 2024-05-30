Roddy Ricch Reveals New Era With "The Navy Album" Announcement

BYAlexander Cole514 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
7th Annual BET Experience At L.A. LIVE Presented By Coca-Cola
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Rapper Roddy Ricch performs onstage during the 7th Annual BET Experience at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Roddy Ricch is ready for a massive year.

Roddy Ricch is an artist who has been through a lot over the last few years. Overall, he delivered one of the best albums of 2019 with Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social. The album was absolutely incredible and contained some of the best pop-rap songwriting of the year. However, with subsequent projects like Live Life Fast and Feed Tha Streets III, fans felt like something was missing. It subsequently led to some people proclaiming that Roddy Ricch had fallen off.

In today's day and age, fans are too fast when it comes to calling the downfall of an artist. It has been proven over and over again that one song is all it takes to get an artist back in the good graces of fans. Given Roddy's track record when it comes to writing hits, there is no doubt that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank. In fact, the artist is ready to show that as he recently took to social media with an announcement. Later this year, he will be dropping off a new project called The Navy Album.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Cosigns Gunna's New Album Despite Mixed Reactions

Roddy Ricch Is Back

For now, it remains to be seen when this album will be released. It is slated to drop later this year, but we don't have an exact release date at this time. Fans are hoping for a summer release, although there are no guarantees at this point. This was simply an initial announcement to get fans excited. So far, the mission has been accomplished. Hopefully, the artist is able to prove everyone wrong.

Let us know whether or not you are excited about this new Roddy Ricch project, in the comments below. What do you think about his last couple of projects? Do you believe that he fell off or were people on social media just too harsh? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Tributes ODB On "Ghetto Superstar" Ft. Doe Boy & G Herbo

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesMusicRoddy Ricch Offers An Update On "Feed Tha Streets 3"4.0K
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty ImagesMusicRoddy Ricch Previews Brand New Track From His Car: Listen6.8K
Album-Review-Template-HotNewHipHop-Cover-Art-for-Articles-1MusicRoddy Ricch "Feed Tha Streets 3" Review12.5K
Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty ImagesMusicRoddy Ricch New Album: Everything We Know So Far13.4K