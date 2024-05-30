Roddy Ricch Reveals New Era With "The Navy Album" Announcement

Roddy Ricch is an artist who has been through a lot over the last few years. Overall, he delivered one of the best albums of 2019 with Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social. The album was absolutely incredible and contained some of the best pop-rap songwriting of the year. However, with subsequent projects like Live Life Fast and Feed Tha Streets III, fans felt like something was missing. It subsequently led to some people proclaiming that Roddy Ricch had fallen off.

In today's day and age, fans are too fast when it comes to calling the downfall of an artist. It has been proven over and over again that one song is all it takes to get an artist back in the good graces of fans. Given Roddy's track record when it comes to writing hits, there is no doubt that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank. In fact, the artist is ready to show that as he recently took to social media with an announcement. Later this year, he will be dropping off a new project called The Navy Album.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Cosigns Gunna's New Album Despite Mixed Reactions

Roddy Ricch Is Back

For now, it remains to be seen when this album will be released. It is slated to drop later this year, but we don't have an exact release date at this time. Fans are hoping for a summer release, although there are no guarantees at this point. This was simply an initial announcement to get fans excited. So far, the mission has been accomplished. Hopefully, the artist is able to prove everyone wrong.

Let us know whether or not you are excited about this new Roddy Ricch project, in the comments below. What do you think about his last couple of projects? Do you believe that he fell off or were people on social media just too harsh? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Roddy Ricch Tributes ODB On "Ghetto Superstar" Ft. Doe Boy & G Herbo