Roddy Ricch Keeps The Momentum Going With "911"

Roddy Ricch is an artist who has been looking to make a comeback of sorts. His first album Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social was a massive hit. However, LIVE LIFE FAST and Feed Tha Streets 3 had some feeling like he fell off. Well, it appears as though Roddy is in the midst of a well-earned comeback. Roddy dropped off "Survivor's Remorse," just a few weeks ago, much to the delight of fans. Subsequently, he performed at "The Pop Out," which had fans reminiscing about the hits. Today, the artist returned with a song called "911."
With some smooth production and a melodic tone we don't typically hear from Roddy, this track is certainly a nice change of pace. Based on Terrace Martin's recent comments, it is clear that Roddy Ricch is doing his best to work with a wide range of producers. That work has paid off on this new song as Roddy gives us a melody-rich R&B-infused banger that is going to get a lot of play this summer.
Roddy Ricch Tries Something Different
Quotable Lyrics:
I done caught my tempo, baby, I don't miss
Baby momma in a Mercedes on the daily
They named me Mr. Ricch
Shake my hand and I might take you on a trip
Pretty, smooth skin, nice toes, you just my type
Usually I don't take her home first night