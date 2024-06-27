Roddy Ricch Keeps The Momentum Going With "911"

Roddy is in the midst of an album rollout.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track from Roddy Ricch, in the comments section down below. Are you feeling this new offering from the artist? How did you enjoy his recent performance at "The Pop Out?" Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

With some smooth production and a melodic tone we don't typically hear from Roddy, this track is certainly a nice change of pace. Based on Terrace Martin's recent comments , it is clear that Roddy Ricch is doing his best to work with a wide range of producers. That work has paid off on this new song as Roddy gives us a melody-rich R&B-infused banger that is going to get a lot of play this summer.

Roddy Ricch is an artist who has been looking to make a comeback of sorts . His first album Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social was a massive hit. However, LIVE LIFE FAST and Feed Tha Streets 3 had some feeling like he fell off. Well, it appears as though Roddy is in the midst of a well-earned comeback. Roddy dropped off "Survivor's Remorse," just a few weeks ago, much to the delight of fans. Subsequently, he performed at "The Pop Out," which had fans reminiscing about the hits. Today, the artist returned with a song called "911."

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.