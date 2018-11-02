911
- MusicYoung Thug Accused Of Being The Shooter In 911 Audio Played During TrialThug's name is stated directly in the 911 call. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureBlueface Explains Why His "Nuisance" House Is In Pre-Foreclosure, Goes At DJ AkademiksThe California rapper said his home was labeled a "nuisance" because of too many 911 calls.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIdaho Student Murders: 911 Call Was Made From Surviving Roommate's CellMore details continue to pour in regarding the mysterious killings of Ethan, Xana, Madison, and Kaylee.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsPivot Gang Drops New Single "911"The Chicago-based rap collective are trading bars and flows with ease.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicB-Real Reflects On Eminem Getting Protection From Boo-Yaa Tribe In 2003B-Real explains how his collaboration with Eminem and Boo-Yaa Tribe, the tense and urgent "911," came to be. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureLady Gaga On How Struggles With Mental Health Inspired "Chromatica"Lady Gaga discussed how her struggles with mental health influenced her latest record, "Chromatica," Sunday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeAtlanta Police Release Rayshard Brooks 911 CallAtlanta Police have released the 911 call leading up to the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy's drive-thru. By Noah John
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Death: Concerned 911 Dispatcher Who Saw Arrest Warned SupervisorA dispatcher who watched George Floyd's arrest live called on a supervisor during one of the calls.By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePop Smoke 911 Call Reveals Complete Chaos After Rapper Was ShotThe audio from the 911 call made moments after Pop Smoke was shot reveals that the caller failed to provide many details amid the commotion that had ensued.By Lynn S.
- MusicFrench Montana 911 Call Suggests He Was Intoxicated Before Heart ProblemsFrench Montana's team disputes the fact that he was intoxicated.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDak Prescott's Dog Bit Off Part Of Neighbor's Finger: 911 AudioPrescott's dog could be euthanized.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly Gets Served With "False Arrest Warrant" While Celebrating His 52nd BirthdayV75 Chicago got raided Thursday morning, under the pretense of R. Kelly being a "wanted man."By Devin Ch
- SocietyJay-Z "99 Problems" Lyrics Get Fan "Swatted": Police Show Up With Guns DrawnThe man was a victim of an absurd misunderstanding.By Zaynab
- Society2 Men Stabbed At Sony Music Offices In London, EnglandSony Music HQ was the scene of a near-fatal stabbing incident.By Devin Ch