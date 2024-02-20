Young Thug Accused Of Being The Shooter In 911 Audio Played During Trial

After a few weeks of relative silence a bomb dropped earlier today in Young Thug's YSL RICO trial. But earlier today the 32nd day of the trial got underway with a piece of evidence that grabbed fans attention. The evidence was a 911 call from a shooting that took place all the way back in 2013. In a damning moment the woman who made the phone call names Thugger directly as the shooter in the incident. She does claim that she didn't see it directly and only passed the information on from someone else.

The phone call is part of a continued effort on behalf of the prosecution to tie the YSL label to years of gang activities. Fans in the comments can't help but point out how loose the evidence feels. ?She said it was a young thug that could be anybody! 😭😭😭 free this man they all lying on him" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Somebody said young thug…. Girl don’t piss me off" and "So you did NOT see. Hear. Or know Young Thug …. NOT GUILTY 😂 wrap it up by lunch on Friday" two other comments agree. Listen to the audio being played in court and read the fan reactions to it below.

Young Thug Named In 911 Audio Played In Court

Last week, there was a very surprising new development in the YSL RICO trial. One of the defense attorneys in the case was arrested and hit with charges related to gang activity. The attorney's name is Nicole Fegan and she was accused of tampering with evidence ad participation in criminal street gang activity. Though Fegan doesn't represent Thug directly, it's yet another dramatic twist in a trial that has had near constant intrigue.

