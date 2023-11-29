Young Thug's Apparent Weight Gain Goes Viral

Young Thug's RICO trial finally began earlier this week following months of delays. The performer's been behind bars for some time now following his 2022 arrest. Fans are speculating that his prison stay has been taking quite a toll on him, based on a new photo of him in court. In the photo, which is making its rounds online, the YSL founder is seen dressed to the nines. His suit isn't what has gotten fans talking, however, as they're instead focused on his apparent weight gain.

While countless social media users are chiming in with jokes, others note how weight gain can be an indicator of poor mental health. Young Thug's likely to be under a great amount of stress right now due to the trial, and his attorneys have been open about the poor conditions he has allegedly been kept under. Earlier this year, Brian Steel called out the prison for allegedly failing to give inmates access to healthy food options.

Social Media Users Raise Attention To Young Thug's Apparent Weight Gain

At the time, Steel claimed that Thugger was surviving off of nothing but chips and chocolate. Obviously, those foods could lead one to pack on a few pounds if not eaten in moderation. Aside from his diet consisting of "zero health benefits," the attorney also called attention to an alleged lack of sleep and access to sunlight that the performer was subjected to behind bars. "The jokes are funny, but in reality this man is likely severely depressed and may be eating to cope," one social media users speculates. "Drugs play a role, but so does one’s mental state."

What do you think of Young Thug's apparent weight gain? Do you think it's a result of his prison stay? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

