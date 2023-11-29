Young Thug's "Take It To Trial" Lyrics Echo In Court Amid YSL RICO Trial

The YSL RICO trial kicked off on Monday. The proceedings witnessed a rocky start with frequent objections, delays, and even a mistrial request. This prompted Judge Ural Glanville to voice his discontent. Amid the legal turmoil, Fulton County Chief Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love took center stage by reciting lyrics from Young Thug's track "Take It To Trial," featuring Yak Gotti and Gunna.

Love painted Young Thug as a "wolf" in his YSL crew "pack," suggesting a connection between the lyrics and real-life criminal activities. However, the defense's objection to this portrayal led to a contentious courtroom atmosphere. Love clarified that the lyrics weren't pursued to solve any crimes directly, stating, "We didn't chase any of the lyrics to solve any murders. Law enforcement in Fulton County chased the murders and found the lyrics."

Read More: Gunna Posts Up In Atlanta Ahead Of Young Thug Trial

As Love recited the lyrics in court, the gravity of their content became apparent. Lines like "For slimes you know I kill, trial, I done beat it twice, state. I'm undefeated like feds came and snatched me, don’t know" took center stage. The prosecutor emphasized the eerie significance these words held in the context of real-life events. However, Brian Steel, Young Thug's defense attorney, took a different stance. He labeled his client as a "studio gangster," as opposed to a real-life gangster. In an attempt to downplay the intensity of the lyrics, Steel argued, "Thug raps about cars all the time. They’re in the studio. They are creating music for us to listen to." This argument positioned Young Thug as an artist exercising creative expression rather than a real-life perpetrator.

Adding another layer to the defense strategy, the attorney handling Young Thug's YSL trial contested the very nature of the group. He asserted that the name "YSL" didn't signify a gang but rather originated from Thug's friends wearing women's Yves Saint Laurent jeans. This unconventional explanation aimed to dismantle the prosecution's narrative and present YSL as a creative collective rather than a criminal organization. As the trial unfolds, the clash between legal interpretations of Young Thug's lyrics and the defense's portrayal of him as a "studio gangster" adds an intriguing dimension to the ongoing courtroom saga. With tensions high, the YSL RICO trial promises to be an intriguing legal showdown in the world of hip-hop.

Read More: YSL RICO: Young Thug & Co-Defendants Begin Trial With Opening Statements In Georgia

[Via]