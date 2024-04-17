Young Thug’s YSL Trial: Judge & Prosecutor Get Into Heated Argument In Court

Things got heated during Young Thug's latest court appearance.

Young Thug Album Release Party For PUNK

Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville called out District Attorney Adriane Love in court during Young Thug's ongoing YSL RICO trial on Wednesday. He was unhappy with the late-minute submission of a 105-page PowerPoint presentation, which led to a shouting match between himself and the state's attorney.

“That’s too late," he remarked, before wagging his finger. "The evidence is excluded. I’m gonna exclude because I told you that this was gonna happen. We’re excluding that and I’m gonna exclude the PowerPoint that you all submitted. You’re not gonna wholesale introduce it.” From there, the prosecutor approaches the podium and argues that they attempted to reach out to the defense on multiple occasions.

Young Thug's Attorney Arrives In Court

Brian Steel, attorney for rapper Young Thug, arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening statements are set to begin in the case against 31-year-old US rapper Young Thug and 28 others, who are facing a racketeering indictment accusing the defendants of a number of offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing, and theft. (Photo by Christian Monterrosa / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

The judge fires back: “But you all should not be identifying this stuff the moment of trial while the jury’s sitting in a box. I am not gonna tolerate this any further." Over the next two minutes, tensions only escalate. Eventually, the jury returns and the judge demands the prosector sit back down. Check out the heated interaction in the video below.

The YSL Rico Trial Gets Heated

The latest drama comes after Chance The Rapper made headlines the day before for labeling the case a "circus of a trial." “For my birthday I just wish my brother was home with his family,” he wrote on Instagram. “This circus of a trial has had him in custody for over a year and with all the legal errors, jury misconduct, and conflicts of interest by the state he deserves to at the very least fight this from home.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug on HotNewHipHop.

