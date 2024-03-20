Young Thug's YSL RICO Trial Could Go Until 2027, Attorney Claims

In May of 2022, Young Thug and a number of his YSL associates, including Gunna, were arrested. They were charged with a massive RICO indictment, though many who were arrested pled out before the trial could actually begin. Young Thug has remained on trial, which got started last year. There's already been dozens of witnesses heard from in the trial and there's potentially dozens more to get through. Many have already criticized how long it's taken for the trial to progress, but a new comment reveals that they may only just be getting stared.

Earlier this week, Yak Gotti's attorney's filed a motion to get the prosecution's witness list shrunk down. They revealed that the prosecution has more than 400 witnesses they intend on calling. With only 40 having been called so far they estimate that could push the trial all the way into mid-2027. They describe that as an unfair amount of time to make both the jurors and remaining defendants wait. If their movement doesn't pass, the YSL RICO trial could be ongoing for more than 3 more years.

Young Thug Trial Might Last Until 2027

The YSL RICO trial isn't even the only legal battle that Thugger is dealing with right now. AEG recently announced that they were moving forward with a $5 million civil lawsuit against the rapper spawning from unpaid debts in a 2017 agreement. The YSL trial has presented significant hurdles for discovery in the AEG case.

The YSL RICO trial has had a turbulent week with multiple viral moments. One came when two attorneys nearly fought and had to be separated. Another came when a state witness claimed that he was so high on the stand he might fall asleep, something the prosecution faced massive criticism for. What do you think of Yak Gotti's lawyer claiming that the YSL RICO trial could last until 2027? Do you think their motion to shorten the witness list will be approved? Let us know in the comment section below.

