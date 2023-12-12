Meek Mill Weighs In On Young Thug's Trial

Meek Mill is still upset about lyrics being used in court as evidence.

Meek Mill chimed in with his thoughts on Young Thug's ongoing RICO trial on Twitter, Tuesday afternoon. In doing so, he argued that Thug and YFN Lucci's lyrics shouldn't be used against them in court. He explained that songs often have other writers who help come up with the lines.

“It should be impossible to charge thug and lucci for lyrics because in the studio we all give eachother lines and don’t remember who said what after a high night in the studio…. I have done it with both of them … they both gave me lyrics b4… we all do this!” Meek argued.

Meek's tweet comes after Thug's trial was postponed to 2024 as a result of his co-defendant being stabbed in prison. "Let me go ahead and tell you where we are," Judge Ural Glanville told the jury on Tuesday. "Remember yesterday we recessed because one of our participants had a medical issues and I was telling you about that? Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists. Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you. An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday as the Court's plan was originally, I'm gonna recess you for the holidays, today."

Meek Mill On Young Thug's Ongoing Trial

Thug's trial will resume on January 2nd, according to Meghann Cuniff. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill as well as Young Thug’s trial on HotNewHipHop.

