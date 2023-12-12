Young Thug's YSL Trial Postponed To 2024 After Co-Defendant Stabbing

Young Thug's ongoing YSL RICO trial has been delayed to 2024 after one of his co-defendants was stabbed in prison, earlier this week. Judge Ural Glanville made the announcement in court on Tuesday after putting the trial in a recess the day prior. Meghann Cuniff reports that the case will resume on January 2, 2024.

"Let me go ahead and tell you where we are," Judge Glanville told the jury. "Remember yesterday we recessed because one of our participants had a medical issues and I was telling you about that? Well, unfortunately, that medical condition still exists. Given the length of time that we will probably address that, it might be just more prudent to recess you. An early recess. Instead of recessing you this Friday as the Court's plan was originally, I'm gonna recess you for the holidays, today."

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office previously detailed the stabbing in a statement provided to XXL after the fact. "On the evening of Sunday, December 10, 2023, a fight occurred between Willie Brown and Shannon Jackson at the Rice Street Jail," it reads. "During the fight, Jackson was stabbed multiple times by Brown. Jackson is in stable condition. Brown and Jackson were housed in the same zone. It is unknown what led to the fight. Willie Brown was initially arrested by the East Point Police Department for several charges on July 22, 2020 and was being held without bond. Jackson has been in custody since March 17, 2022."

Young Thug's Trial Postponed

Young Thug’s RICO trial is on hold until Jan. 2. This after his co-defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed in jail. Judge Glanville told the jury yesterday there was a medical issue. Today he told them, “Unfortunately that medical issue still exists.” pic.twitter.com/LfYp2k5tp1 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 12, 2023

