Young Thug's Co-Defendant Stabbed In Jail, RICO Trial Gets Recess

One of Young Thug’s co-defendants has been stabbed in jail, leading to a recess in the rapper's ongoing RICO trial in Atlanta, according to Meghann Cuniff. Judge Ural Glanville explained the reason for the delay in court on Monday as a "medical issue."
“We had a medical issue come up with one of our participants. So I'm going to have to recess for the day. These things happen. We'll come back tomorrow morning at 9:00." He added that they'll "see how things go at that point in time and we'll take the week as it comes."
Young Thug's Lawyer Arrives In Court
Thug's latest day in court comes after Kanye West previewed new music featuring the rapper in Miami on Sunday evening. The unreleased song is expected to be featured on the tracklist for Ye's new album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures, which is dropping on Friday.
Judge Glanville Announces Recess
Judge Ural Glanville tells the jury, “We had a medical issue come up
with one of our participants. So we’re going to recess for the day.”
They’re back tomorrow morning, but if Stillwell is as injured as reports say, the future of this trial is unknown. pic.twitter.com/aqk719TmLr
— Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 11, 2023
In one song, Kanye raps “This one here for YSL, I ain’t talking Saint Lauren... Free Larry [Hoover], free Young Thug/ While we at it, free [Big] Meech.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug's RICO case on HotNewHipHop.
