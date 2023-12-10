Young Thug Reveals What His Frequently Used Slang Words Actually Mean

Earlier this week, Young Thug revealed the true meaning behind some of his most commonly used slang words on Instagram, surprising fans in the process. According to his post, terms like "opp" and "slime" actually mean "overly positive pal" and "seeing lord in me everyday." Despite the connotations they may carry, he assured listeners that the terms in his music are nothing but positive.

The post follows some recent claims made by his attorney Brian Steel, which managed to capture the attention of social media users. Towards the beginning of the YSL founder's trial, Steel argued that the title of his 2022 track with Future and Gunna, "pushin P," actually means "Pushing Positivity." He also stated that Young Thug's name means "Truly Humble Under God."

Read More: Young Thug's Brother Falsely Identified By Witness In YSL RICO Trial

Young Thug Claims "YSL" Means "Young Soldiers Of The Lord"

Steel later shared how YSL got its name, claiming that it was a result of Young Thug's friends frequently sporting Yves Saint Laurent women's jeans, which featured the iconic acronym. Overall, fans have found humor in the defense attorney's strategy, and it looks like Thugger has too. Prosecutors are using the rapper's song lyrics against him in court, which many argue is unfair, as they don't necessarily represent the truth.

Fat Joe, for example, recently came to Young Thug's defense, claiming that plenty of his lyrics don't reflect reality. "I’ve been rapping professionally for 30 years," he told CNN's Gayle King. "I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs. I’m being honest. I write like I feel that day. I’m just being creative. You couldn’t build a jail high enough for the lyrics I’ve said on songs, which are all untrue. What I am is a family man, the person who gives back to my community all the time, opens businesses in my community." What do you think of Young Thug revealing the true meaning of the slang words he uses in his music? Which one is your favorite? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Judge Dismisses And Replaces Member Of The Jury

[Via]