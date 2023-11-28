Young Thug's Lawyer Claims "Pushing P" Stands For "Pushing Positivity" In Court

Fans online are having a field day with the claim.

Young Thug's YSL RICO trial got started earlier this week. Since even before it got underway the trial has been making waves. A lot of that has come from disconnect between the judge and lawyers for both the defense and prosecution. The start of the trial was delayed by the prosecution failing to deliver all the text slides from their opening statement to the defense. The jury from the trial had to be dismissed while it was sorted out which delayed opening statements in the case.

Now, the trial is fully underway revelations are coming quickly. Earlier today, Thug's lawyer made the claim that he and YFN Lucci's beef only existed to help Lucci get clout and exposure. Now, he's made another even more surprising claim. Last year, Young Thug teamed up with Future and Gunna for the hit song "pushin P." The title became a popular meme and today in court his lawyer tried to explain what it means. He claims that the phrase means "Pushing Positivity" which many online found funny. Check out the video of his lawyer making the statement below.

Young Thug's Lawyer Gets Attention For "Pushin P" Claim

In the comments of a video of the claim being made, Thug's fans react. "That lawyer cooking" and "Man is doing a great job Fr" two commenters joke. Others question the believability of the claim and whether or not it will actually help Thug in the trial. Many fans are following the trial closely expecting to get some behind the scenes looks into Thug's world as a rap star.

Yesterday following the jury dismissal, Thug's defense team filed a motion for a mistrial. They cited the prosecutions failure to turn over their slides as their primary reason. Ultimately, though the judge agreed that the slides needed to be handed over, he declined their push for a mistrial ruling. Do you believe Thug's lawyer's claim that "Pushin P" actually stands for "Pushing Positivity?" Let us know in the comment section below.

