Billie Eilish Raps Along To Young Thug’s “Power:” Watch

Billie Eilish is a pop superstar who takes a bit of a different approach sonically. That is nothing new to anyone at this point. However, what some may not know is that she is also a fan of the hip-hop genre. In an article done a few years ago by Highsnobiety, they asked her about her love for rap. The publication referenced a XXL interview in which she mentioned Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino. That was Eilish's way of dipping her toes into it, particularly with his album Camp.

While she respects artists in that lane, rappers sort of do the same with her. However, this recent shoutout was not really about her musical prowess. This one had more to do with her looks. If you have heard Drake and Lil Yachty's song from For All The Dogs, "Another Late Night," there is a bar in there that is very NSFW. Yachty raps, "I let her go, she fine as hell but baby wasn’t stylish / She had big t*ts like Billie Eilish, but she couldn’t sing (Drip)." However, Billie was fond of the lyric, funny enough.

Billie Eilish Is A Thugger Fan

This time, Billie is now showing love to another top artist of this generation. In the short clip above, you can see she is sort of mouthing some of the words from a Young Thug track. It happens to be his track "Power" from the 2016 collaborative project, D.A.B. Muzic, Vol. 1. While it is cool to see, fans in the comments could not help but roast her. One goes, "bro said “she rappin”😂☠️" Another says, "She dont even kno da lyrics 😭" While it is not a flawless performance at least she respects Thugger.

