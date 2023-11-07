Pras Says He “Trusts The Process” While Attempting To Overturn Federal Conviction

Pras says there's been "a little bit of progress" in his work to overturn his recent federal conviction in which a jury found him guilty of 10 criminal counts in April. He was allegedly involved in a $4.5 billion money laundering scheme and conspired with Malaysian national Low Taek Jho (aka Jho Low) to act as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

“I trust the process,” Pras said. “Obviously there’s been a little bit of progress, so we’ll see what happens.” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division previously explained Pras' crimes, as noted by AllHipHop. “Mr. Michel sought to use his celebrity and access to influence U.S. government officials on behalf of undisclosed foreign interests," Olsen said. "This is an affront to the rule of law, and we will use the full range of tools at our disposal to hold accountable those who would covertly aid foreign actors seeking to interfere with our democratic system of government.”

Pras Performs With The Fugees

Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michél of the Fugees at In Concert: Ms. Lauryn Hill & The Fugees: The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour held at Crypto.com Arena on November 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Pras' latest update comes after the Fugees member previously claimed that his former lawyer, David Kenner, used artificial intelligence to craft the closing arguments in his case and hired a new legal team to help him. “We also found evidence indicating that this was true. Specifically, we identified a press release issued by a company called EyeLevel after the trial that stated: ‘EyeLevel.AI’s litigation assistance technology made history last week, becoming the first use of generative AI in a federal trial. The case involved Pras Michel, a former member of the Hip-Hop band The Fugees, who was on trial for international fraud charges,'” Pras’ legal team argued.

During the ongoing legal trouble, Pras recently reunited with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean to perform as the Fugees on Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pras' case on HotNewHipHop.

