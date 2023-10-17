Pras Claims His Former Lawyer Used A.I. To Craft Closing Arguments, Wants New Trial

Pras wants a new trial after being found guilty of 10 criminal counts, including conspiracy, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China. The Fugees member says his former lawyer, David Kenner, used artificial intelligence to craft the closing arguments in his case and has hired a new legal team to help him. Kenner previously represented Suge Knight, Tory Lanez, and more. Pras is alleged to have aided Malaysian entrepreneur Jho Low in gaining political clout in America.

This time around, Pras is working with the firm, ArentFox Schiff LLP, which boasts Peter Zeidenberg, former US Senator Doug Jones, and Scott Peeler. The new lawyers say Kenner spoke openly about his use of EyeLevel’s A.I. technology. “We also found evidence indicating that this was true. Specifically, we identified a press release issued by a company called EyeLevel after the trial that stated: ‘EyeLevel.AI’s litigation assistance technology made history last week, becoming the first use of generative AI in a federal trial. The case involved Pras Michel, a former member of the Hip-Hop band The Fugees, who was on trial for international fraud charges,” Pras’ legal team argued.

Pras Arrives At Court

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees and his lawyer David. Kenner (R) arrive at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023, in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

They also added that Kenner bragged the tech turned “hours or days” of his legal work into “seconds.” Kenner is also believed to have a financial stake in the company.

The latest update on Pras' case comes as the Fugees recently reunited during Lauryn Hill's performance at Global Citizen Festival. They'll be performing on her upcoming tour as well, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Following the previous guilty verdict, Pras is currently facing up to 20 years in prison. Be on the lookout for further updates on his case on HotNewHipHop.

