Pras Reveals He Only Learned Of Fugees Reunion Last Week

Last week, Lauryn Hill announced that she’d be celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill with a tour. She’ll kick things off next week with a performance in Minneapolis, before going on to perform in over 15 cities. Hill will also be joined by some very special guests. For obvious reasons, fans are thrilled to celebrate her 1998 solo effort with her live.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator,” she said in a press release. “I wrote love songs and protest songs—(still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.” Koffee will join her on the tour, as well as her Fugees groupmates Wyclef Jean and Pras.

Pras Says He Heard About The Reunion Through The Media

News of the Fugees reunion was as a welcome surprise for fans. It looks like it was a surprise for Pras, too. TMZ Hip Hop recently chatted with the artist about the tour, and whilst sipping on a smoothie, he revealed that he just learned about it last week. They reunited again back in June at the 2023 Roots Picnic, which also took the performer by surprise. At the time, however, reps told fans to “stay tuned!!!” Pras is in the midst of some legal trouble, but luckily, he appears to be in good spirits.

In April of this year, Pras was given a guilty verdict in his federal conspiracy case. He’s currently awaiting sentencing, which could leave him spending up to 20 years behind bars. He seems confident, however, that since getting a new lawyer his legal team is “handling it.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Pras and Fugees.

