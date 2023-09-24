Fugees Surprise Fans With Reunion At Lauryn Hill’s Global Citizen Performance

Lauryn Hill was one of the headliners at Global Citizen Festival this weekend, and she surprised fans with some very special guests. Her Fugees groupmates, Pras and Wyclef Jean, joined her onstage for a reunion. Hill is currently making her way around the world in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her hit album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Following a few songs from the album, the duo took the stage with Hill for various hits. They performed “How Many Mics,” “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” and more.

“The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs—(still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past," Hill says of her 1998 solo effort.

Pras And Wyclef Jean Join Lauryn Hill Onstage

Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras Michél, of the Fugees, perform onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Fans were glad to to hear that Hill's Fugees groupmates would be joining her on the tour, particularly amid Pras' legal troubles. Earlier this year, he was found guilty in his federal conspiracy case. He's currently awaiting sentencing, and could end up spending up to 20 years behind bars. According to Wyclef Jean, however, the performer remains hopeful and in good spirits. Fugees teased some additional reunions after performing at the 2023 Roots Picnic in June, telling fans to "stay tuned!!!"

At the beginning of this month, TMZ caught up with Pras, and asked him a few questions about the tour. He revealed that he had just learned about it through the media, but assured fans that he'd be there. What do you think of Fugees' surprise reunion at Lauryn Hill's set at Global Citizen Fest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

